Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker revokes 228 ad-hoc appointments in Vidhan Sabha
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker on Friday revoked 228 ad-hoc appointments in Vidhan Sabha over violation of norms. "The decision to revoke ad-hoc appointments in Uttarakhand Assembly was taken after expert committee recommendations," Speaker Ritu Khanduri said. (PTI)
