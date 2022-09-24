Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): The body of Ankita Bhandari, the 19-year-old receptionist, who was allegedly murdered by a BJP Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya, has been found near Chila Power House in Chila Shakti Canal on Saturday morning.

" The deceased's brother and father were here and they identified the body. The body found at the barrage is of Ankita Bhandari," said Shekhar Suyal, Additional SP. "Search operation was going on from 7am, we took out the body of a woman, her relatives came here and identified it to be the body of Ankita Bhandari. It has been taken to AIIMS in Rishikesh," said an SDRF official (Further details awaited)