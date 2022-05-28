Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Seven trekkers have gone missing in Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand on Saturday. According to sources in the State administration, SDRF has launched a search and rescue operation for the trekkers who embarked on a trekking on the Pandav Shera trek.

They further revealed that the SDRF team received information from the District Control Room Rudraprayag that the seven trekkers who have gone missing do not have water and food adding that some locals were also with them. Upon receiving the information, DIG SDRF Ridhim Aggarwal arranged a chopper from the Civil Aviation Department for the rescue operation and sent a High Altitude Rescue Team to the spot.

State administration sources said that the SDRF team has reached the Agastyamuni helipad and started the search and rescue operation along the Pandav Shera trek route. The rescue team has satellite phones and other equipment.

Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Ayush Agarwal said that it is a three-day trek from Madmaheshwar to Pandav Shera. Police said that the seven trekkers got trapped due to snowfall and bad weather.