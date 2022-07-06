Rudraprayag: A 5-year-old child from Uttar Pradesh has mysteriously died along the Kedarnath walkway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag even as her mother has alleged murder of her son by a horse owner who also fled away with a bag of money. Indu Gupta, mother of the deceased Shivaay of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, alleged that the horse owner killed her son during their recent visit to Kedarnath.

In a video released on social media, Gupta has sought justice for her son from the Uttarakhand government. She said that she and her son were traveling on a horse from Gaurikund to Kedarnath while her husband was traveling on another when the horse owner took away her son along with the bag in which she had kept some money. The body of the child was recovered by the police from a deep gorge. Superintendent of Police Ayush Aggarwal said a case has been registered in this regard and necessary action will be taken against the accused.