Dehradun: Former Speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly and BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor from Cantt Assembly of Dehradun district passed away this morning. Reportedly, he slept last night and did not wake up in the morning, possibly breathing his last in his sleep. The exact reason for his death is not yet ascertained.

Condolences are pouring in from across the state as well as from the BJP members over his demise. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is on his way to the residence of the late MLA. Harbans Kapoor won the MLA elections eight consecutive times. In the 2017 Assembly elections. He had announced that this will be his last election.

Harbans Kapoor was considered one of the most reliable leaders in Uttarakhand, who always prioritised his masses. With a dedication to his political party BJP, Kapoor always had his feet on the ground. He was known for being rooted among the people and for being involved with his masses on a grass-root level in order to understand their problems and redressing their grievances.

Kapoor was the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly from 2007 to 2012.

Before the formation of Uttarakhand state, Harbans Kapoor was an MLA from UP four times. He was also the Minister of State in the UP government.

