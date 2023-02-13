Sitapur: An unidentified vehicle fatally knocked down three persons who were riding on a motorcycle after attending a relative's wedding in the neighbourhood, on Vishwamarg in Sidhauli Kotwali area in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district late on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Hanuman Prasad, (60), his nephew Anand Gupta, (28), and one Jitendar Pal, (25), all residents of Rampur Kalan. Police said the accident was caused by a dumper truck which is yet to be identified. The mishap occurred near the Jai Shree hospital here.

Soon after the accident, the locals who witnessed the accident alerted the police. The locals also helped police to make arrangements to move the bodies to the hospital. The villagers also identified the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run as a dumper truck.

Sidhauli Station House Officer (SHO) RK Singh said all three bodies were taken to Sidhauli Community Health Centre for post-mortem examination before being handed over to the families. Efforts are on to trace the unidentified vehicle which sped away after the accident and a case has been registered into the incident.

"Three people riding on a Royal Enfield (Bullet) motorcycle were heading home after attending a marriage ceremony. An unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind, resulting in death of all the three at the spot. The registration number of the vehicle is not known. The villagers have told us that it was a dumper truck. We are verifying it," Singh added.