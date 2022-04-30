Basti (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) rescued a 13-year-old boy from kidnappers in the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Saturday. The accused brothers, identified as Suraj Singh and Aditya Singh from Gorakhpur, have been arrested. On April 23, a 13-year-old boy named Akhand Kasodhan was kidnapped from Rudhauli market and the kidnapper demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakhs from Kasodhan's father.

According to Additional Director General of Police, UPSTF, Amitabh Yash, "The 13-year-old boy was kidnapped on Friday from Basti and rescued from Gorakhpur based on surveillance and human intelligence. The kidnappers had kept the child in a small room at the Shivpuri Colony located under the Sahjanwa police station area of ​​Gorakhpur. However, the STF team was sent there to arrest the two kidnappers." Further investigation is underway.

Also Read Bihar: Court acquits a man after 28 years in jail on charges of murder and kidnapping