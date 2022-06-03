Hapur: In an inspiring story, a single mother in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, who has faced domestic violence, has qualified for the UPSC examination 2021 in the results announced on Monday. Shivangi Goyal, mother of a 7-year-old girl, resident of Pilkhuwa, Hapur personifies grit and passion as she secured 177th rank in the coveted exam.

Shivangi has faced domestic violence and has become a source of inspiration for women across the country. Ever since the UPSC results are out, people are gathering at Shivangi parent's place to congratulate her. Shivangi has done high school and intermediate education from Holy Child School in Ghaziabad and B.Com from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi.

Daughter of Pilkhuwa tarpaulin businessman Rajesh Goyal, Shivangi is the youngest of three siblings. "I always dreamt of becoming an IAS officer from my childhood but I got married in 2015 which disrupted my studies. Later, my in-laws started harassing me after which I came to my parents' home along with my daughter Raina," said Shivangi.

Shivangi Goyal said that she started to prepare for the IAS in 2019 by self-studies. However taking care of her daughter simultaneously with her studies was a challenge, she said. Shivangi had reached the interview for the UPSC exam in 2014 also and succeeded this year in the third attempt. Shivangi Goyal credits her success to her parents. “In difficult times, it was my parents who encouraged me, due to which I have been able to clear the UPSC exam today,” she said.

Also read: Haryana: Bus driver's daughter qualifies UPSC exam 2021