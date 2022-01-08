Uttar Pradesh polls to be held in 7 phases starting February 10, ends on March 7
Number of Seats: 403
Number of Phases: 7
First phase:
Date of Notification: January 14, 2022
Last date of nominations: January 21, 2022
Last day of withdrawal: January 27, 2022
Polling Date: February 10, 2022
Second Phase:
Date of Notification: January 21, 2022
Last date of nominations: January 28, 2022
Last day of withdrawal: January 31, 2022
Polling Date: February 14, 2022
Third phase:
Date of Notification: January 25, 2022
Last date of nominations: February 1, 2022
Last day of withdrawal: February 4, 2022
Polling date: February 20, 2022
Fourth phase:
Date of Notification: January 27, 2022
Last date of nominations: February 3, 2022
Last day of withdrawal: February 7, 2022
Polling date: February 23, 2022
Fifth phase:
Date of Notification: February 1, 2022
Last date of nominations: February 8, 2022
Last day of withdrawal: February 11, 2022
Polling date: February 27, 2022
Sixth phase:
Date of Notification: February 4, 2022
Last date of nominations: February 11, 2022
Last day of withdrawal: February 16, 2022
Polling date: March 3, 2022
Seventh phase:
Date of Notification: February 10, 2022
Last date of nominations: February 17, 2022
Last day of withdrawal: February 21, 2022
Polling date: March 7, 2022