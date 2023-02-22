Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police served a show cause notice on 'UP Mein Ka Ba'—fame singer Neha Singh Rathore, on Tuesday, giving her three days time to furnish her reply on why action should not be taken against her. Police said they would take action if the reply was not found satisfactory under the relevant sections of the IPC.

Neha posted a video on her Twitter handle. In the video, she appeared with her husband and explained to her followers that she has been slapped with a notice by the UP Police. During the run up to the Uttar Pradesh state Assembly election in 2022, her song UP Mein Ka Ba Season Two (What was in UP) song hogged the headlines.

The UP Police have sent a seven point questionnaire to the singer, while charging her songs of bringing 'disrepute' to the State. The singer whose songs which are uploaded on YouTube and other social media sites were also causing 'rift in the society', the notice to the singer stated.

Read: Watch: 'UP Mein Ka Ba' fame Neha Singh Rathore releases another part of viral song

The questionnaire from the UP Police asked Neha to identify herself in the video. If the video was original, then certify the email Id that was used in uploading the video songs 'UP Mein Ka Ba' Season 2 song. Besides, Neha was asked to identify her Twitter handle @nehafolksinger and as well as her email ID.

She was asked to reveal whether the lyrics used in the song was written by her or some other person. It asked her to certify the originality in both the cases by the composer. Neha was also asked whether she was aware about the impact the wordings of the song had on the society.