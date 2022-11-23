Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): The recovery of half-naked dead body of a Block Development Council (BDC) member's wife by the police has sent shockwaves in Mirzapur area of Uttar Pradesh. The body was found lying on the banks of Harrai river in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Police probe into the matter has begun while BDC member expressed apprehension that possibility of rape before murder could not be ruled out. "The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Prima facie it appears the victim was raped before being murdered. She was missing for the past three days," police sources said.

The woman had gone to her parents' house to attend a function on November 20. But her whereabouts were not known since November 21 when she left the place to catch the bus for her husband's house.

The kin of the victim had lodged a missing complaint with the Vindhyachal police station. On November 22, some woodcutters noticed the body lying on the banks of Harrai river, prompting them to alert the police. After the receipt of the information, Vipin Singh, in charge of Kotwali rural police station along with his team rushed to the spot to investigate the matter.

The body was sent for postmortem examination. Mangalsutra and cell phone were found missing. "We are probing the case from all angles. The body has been sent for an autopsy. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination," said Singh.