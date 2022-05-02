Saharanpur: The Uttar Pradesh police seized agricultural lands of Naseem, the benami and an aide of mining mafia Haji Iqbal, who is also a former BSP MLC. Haji Iqbal had purchased lands from farmers with his ill-gotten money earned from illegal mining. Later, these lands were transferred in the name of Naseem. Surprisingly, the stooge Naseem was also the owner of three sugar mills in UP. Whereas he takes care of his family by working as a labourer. In the biggest-ever action against the mining mafia so far, property worth more than Rs 21 crore was confiscated and declared as government property.

After this, the mining mafia went underground and police are on the lookout for him. Haji Iqlab alias Baba made a mockery of NGT (National Green Tribunal) orders and completely exploited the Yamuna river bed through illegal extraction of sand, during the BSP regime. He had amassed huge wealth through illegal mining activities.

Iqbal bought thousands of bighas of land from hundreds of nearby villages at throwaway prices. More than two dozen cases were registered against the gangster and his cohorts. Haji Iqbal is also the owner of several benami properties. Iqbal had invested more than Rs 10,000 crore in 111 companies. The CBI and ED are probing the matter. According to some police officers, about six months ago, the SSP formed SIT to investigate into the issue. The Uttar Pradesh police then arrested Naseem and sent him to jail.

SP (rural) Suraj Rai while talking to ETV Bharat reporter said that Naseem Ahmed was an active member of the mining mafia Iqbal Bala's gang. Against whom cases were registered under relevant Sections of the IPC. During an investigation by the SIT, it was found that with the help of Haji Iqbal, Naseem had acquired huge assets movable and immovable through illegal activities. Around 300 bighas of lands of farmers of 11 villages were forcibly purchased by the gangster. The market value of the grabbed land will be around Rs 22 crore. "We have initiated the confiscation of the property and it has now been declared government property. Naseem Ahmed had amassed assets disproportionate to the known sources of his income," he said.