Gonda: A BJP leader was allegedly assaulted by locals in Bankatwa village of Kotwali area in Bihar's Gonda over a loudspeaker issue after which two accused have been arrested.

It has been learned that former District General Secretary of BJP Minority Morcha Lukman was returning home with his brother after offering Fajr (dawn) prayers this morning when some people of the village taunted him for being associated with the BJP. They told Lukman that the party “which is getting loudspeakers removed from mosques, you are associated with it”. The villagers also asked Lukman not to offer Namaz.

The villagers also broke into a scuffle with the BJP leader. After escaping, he somehow returned home, however, the people chased him and abused him outside the house. A video of the incident is being widely shared on the Internet.

Lukman has demanded action in the incident. Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra reached the spot and talked to the locals as well as the BJP leader and his family members. The SP said that after registering a case in the said case, two accused have been arrested.

Along with this, an appeal has been made to maintain harmony by holding meetings in the village. In view of the seriousness of the matter, a large number of the police force has been deployed in the village.

