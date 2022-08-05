Uttar Pradesh: The name of an MP from UP's Sonbhadra and his MLA son from Chhanbey assembly constituency in Mirzapur district are found in the beneficiaries list of the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme after a verification drive initiated by the government. Not just this, allegedly 9 installments of the scheme amount also got credited in the account of the MP, while his MLA son has not received the amount as his 'Aadhaar' card was not linked to the bank account.

The MP, Pakori Lal Kol, a native of Patehra Kalan village under Madihan tehsil of ​​Mirzapur district, was availing the benefits of the 'Samman Nidhi' scheme and till now he has revived a total of Rs 18000 in his bank account. While giving clarification on the issue, MLA Rahul Prakash Kol said, "Our family members haven't received any amount from the scheme since I am taking care of the family,"

When the Deputy Director, Agriculture, Ashok Upadhyay was asked about it, he said "No money was transferred into the MLA's account. While the matter related to MP has come to my notice, an investigation will be done in the matter and if found correct, then the money will be recovered as per the rules and actions will be taken."