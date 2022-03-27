Moradabad(Uttar Pradesh): Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh is the second-most noise polluted city globally, according to a recent report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Moradabad has recorded noise pollution of a maximum of 114 decibels (dB). The Frontier 2022 report titled 'Noise, Blazes, and Mismatches' mentions a total of 61 cities.

More than 70dB of sound frequency is considered dangerous for health. In the list of noise pollution, Bangladesh's capital Dhaka is in the first place, with 119 decibels, followed by Moradabad in India. Pakistan capital Islamabad is at number three on the list with 105 decibels. A total of 13 cities of South Asia are named in this list, out of which five cities are from India.

Apart from Moradabad, Kolkata (89 dB), West Bengal's Asansol (89 dB), Jaipur (84 dB), and the capital Delhi (83 dB) are also on the list. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended 55 dB for residential areas in its 1999 guideline, while it set a limit of 70 dB for traffic and business sectors. Inger Anderson, executive director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), said that such noise pollution "harms our health by having a bad effect on high-quality sleep. It also affects the communication and hearing of many animal species."

The long duration of high noise pollution is a matter of concern for people and policymakers, according to the report. At least 20 per cent of the European Union’s citizens hear noises that are harmful to health. The report said: Regular exposure for eight hours a day to 85 decibels of sound can permanently eliminate the ability to hear. Not only that, exposure to relatively low noise pollution for long periods in cities can harm physical and mental health. According to the report, long-term exposure to noise pollution in Europe causes 12,000 premature deaths annually, 48,000 new cases of heart disease and 22 million people suffer from irritability.

According to an official police report, the Emergency Service of Uttar Pradesh police has registered more than 14,000 cases of noise pollution in the year 2021. Most of these complaints are related to loud music played during weddings ceremonies, especially during the night. Health experts say that noise pollution can cause heart diseases, migraines, sleep disorders and affect productive capacity. "This causes an aerosol response, which can damage various organs of the body, blood vessels, increase stress in muscles, can induce hearing loss, and also cause problems related to digestion. This problem occurs when a person is exposed to noise for a long time," experts say.

