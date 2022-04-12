Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The BJP is leading in the initial rounds of counting of votes for 27 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. BJP candidates are leading in almost all seats except Azamgarh where Vikrant Singh Rishu, son of expelled BJP MLC Yashwant Singh, was leading in counting of votes. Elections have been held in 27 of the 36 seats for the Legislative Council, through local bodies.

The BJP has already won nine seats unanimously in the elections. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asserted that after almost four decades, for the first time in the state, the ruling party will attain a thumping majority in the Legislative Council. "As the BJP candidates have been elected unopposed in nine seats in the MLC elections, the BJP is assured to win the remaining 27 seats, too," he said.

He further added, "With a thumping majority in the Legislative Council as well as the Assembly, the government will be able to do even better work in the interest of public welfare, women's safety and self-reliance, employment of youth, and farmers." The Chief Minister said, "We were able to form our government with two-thirds majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. This will be probably the first time that the ruling party will have a majority in the State Legislative Council."

On April 9, elections were held for 36 Legislative Council Local Authority seats. At the same time, on behalf of the Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla sent guidelines to all the election officers concerned to conduct the counting of votes in a transparent manner. It has also been said that, the process of counting votes will be completed by doing videography under the surveillance of paramilitary forces and CCTV cameras. For a fair and peaceful system, elaborate arrangements and security arrangements have been made by the Election Commission of India regarding the counting of votes. On behalf of the Commission one observer has been deployed in each counting centre, who will monitor the entire counting process.

Videography of the counting of votes will also be done. Deployment of Central Armed Police Forces has also been ensured at the counting centres. The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council areas include Moradabad-Bijnor, Rampur-Bareilly, Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur, Sitapur , Lucknow-Unnao Local Authority, Rae Bareli Local Authority, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Barabanki Bahraich, Gonda, Faizabad, Basti - Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur - Maharajganj Local Authority , Deoria, Azamgarh - Mau , Ballia, Ghazipur , Jaunpur, Varanasi, Allahabad, Jhansi - Jalaun Lalitpur, Kanpur - Fatehpur, Etawah - Farrukhabad, Agra - Firozabad, Meerut - Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar Saharanpur.

With agency inputs