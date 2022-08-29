Doiwala (Uttarakhand): In a horrific incident sending shockwaves among residents, a person killed five members of his family at Ranipokhari in the Doiwala area of Uttarakhand on Monday. The killer murdered his wife, three children and mother. The accused identified as Mahesh was arrested by the police.

Read: UP woman seeks help from govt to bring back husband's body from Saudi

The grisly incident that took place at Nagagher village in the Ranipokhari area of Uttarakhand has stirred everyone's conscience to the core. The entire village plunged into mourning. People have become speechless after hearing the news. "The accused had four children. Luckily, the life of the fourth girl child was saved because she was staying at his relative's house. We have arrested the accused named Mahesh, who is a resident of ​​Banda district in Uttar Pradesh. Currently, he was living in Shantinagar locality of Ranipokhari, Uttarakhand," said the SHO of Ranipokhari police station, Shishupal Rana.