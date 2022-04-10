Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh): A man tried to take his own life by jumping into his wife's pyre in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. According to police by the time he was rescued by locals, he sustained burn injuries and was admitted to a community health center for treatment. Police sources said that the incident took place in Jaitpur village under the Kulpahad Kotwali area of ​​Mahoba district on Saturday. They further revealed that the man identified as Brijesh was depressed after his wife Uma took her own life.

Uma had asked for Rs 5000 from her husband on Friday for treatment to which Brijesh said that he would arrange the amount in the morning. Upset with her husband's response, Uma took her own life on the same night. She was rushed to the district hospital and was declared brought dead by doctors. However, Uma's family members have accused her husband and her in-laws of killing her for dowry. Later, Brijesh said that his wife took her own life for a minor reason and he did not want to live after her demise.