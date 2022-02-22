Ayodhya( Uttar Pradesh): Ahead of the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a gathering in Milkipur on Tuesday. The Chief Minister lured the people by saying the whole world is looking towards Ayodhya and the grand temple of Lord Ram will be ready here soon.

While addressing a rally in Milkipur Yogi Adityanath said, "the grand temple of Lord Ram will be ready in Ayodhya soon. This Ram temple will be ‘rashtra mandir (national temple)’ of India.”

The CM further took an indirect dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP) saying he will puncture Samajwadi Party's cycle in the state Assembly elections. He stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win with an overwhelming majority in the election and form a strong government.