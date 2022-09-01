Bengaluru (Karnataka): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate 'Kshemavana', a wellness centre, on the premises of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) located on the outskirts Bengaluru city here on Thursday. According to his itinerary, CM Yogi would land here at 11.30 am by a special flight and then fly to SDMINYS campus at Nelamangala by helicopter. The UP Chief Minister will hold a discussion with the head of SDMINYS Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade, who is also a Rajya Sabha member. Thereafter, CM Yogi will inaugurate the wellness centre at the SDMINYS campus.

During this visit, Adityanath's programme is scheduled to last for about two hours in the institute. He will first tour the SDMINYS campus for 15 minutes. Later in the afternoon, he will inaugurate the wellness centre. CM Yogi's Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai will also be present, along with Nirmalanandanatha of Adi Chunchanagiri Math. After the programme, CM Yogi will return to Uttar Pradesh. The UP CM's visit comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka on Friday.