Banda: A 2-months-old baby died in a raid by a troop of monkeys at Chapar village in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. The belligerent monkeys snatched away the sleeping child from the courtyard, climbed up the house and threw it from the terrace, leading to its death. The child was immediately rushed to a hospital but to no avail.

For quite sometime, people of villages and towns in Banda district have been spending sleepless nights due to growing monkey menace. On Tuesday, a herd of monkeys raided the house at Chapar village under Tindwari police station limits of the district. Family members of the house raised an alarm when they saw a monkey who after lifting the baby sleeping in the courtyard of the house was seen carrying the child upstairs.

After hearing the commotion, the monkeys threw the child from the terrace of the house causing head injury. After the fall, the child was found 'motionless'. Panicked family members took the child to a nearby Primary Health Centre, where a doctor declared him brought dead, police sources said.

The father of the child is one Visveshwar Verma. Some of the residents of Chapar village said, "Several localities have been facing monkey menace. The simians are carrying out a reign of terror in the region. Several people were attacked and grievously injured by the monkeys. Reminders to the forest department officials have fallen flat. No one has been paying attention to the problem."