Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a formal theme song for its election campaign today. At the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "We have worked fiercely for 5 years to provide facilities to every section of society, but appeasement has not been done to anyone."

Yogi Adityanath said, "Five years ago, when we went ahead with the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra, we were set to achieve the goals of Antyodaya. Today posters of rioters have been put up at the crossroads. We provided a secure environment to everyone without discrimination in the state and has got the benefit of development schemes, but no one was appeased."

He further stated, "We gave houses to 43 lakh poor people, and built 2.61 crore toilets. Electricity has been provided to 21,000 houses and 9 crore people have been given the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Arogya Yojana which has given employment to 60 lakh people associated with MSMEs. The interest of 86 lakh farmers has also been waived."

Attacking the SP government, Yogi said, "Once power was in the hands of mafia. Now, bulldozers were run over those power houses of mafias. BJP has done what it said and completed the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Dham."

He added, "There was no dynasty rule nor casteism, or riots. We have given prosperity and security to all. The rioters were given strict punishment, an uninterrupted power supply was provided for 24 hours, expressways were built, and established an environment of security for the daughters."

Meanwhile, in the event, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma, BJP General Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla, and Bharatiya Janata Party's media in-charge Manish Dixit were present.

During the programme, the election theme song of the Bharatiya Janata Party, 'UP Phir Mange BJP Sarkar, Janata Qamar Kaskar Hai Taiyar' was launched.

