Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s state president for Uttar Pradesh, Swatantra Dev Singh, on Tuesday kicked off the party's public relations campaign by reaching a slum area in state capital Lucknow and interacting with locals, urging them to vote for BJP.

Singh put tilaks (holy marks) on the foreheads of homeowners as well. "BJP is starting its public relations campaign by reaching out to the common people and following the rules of Kovid-19. Once again, under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the BJP government will be formed with a thumping majority," the state president said during these interactions.

He noted that under the campaign, workers as well as BJP leaders will go from door to door while maintaining the COVID protocol, and will inform the people about work done by the central government for the farmers, workers, youth, women and other demographics.

As per information, such drives will be conducted at a total of 1,74,000 booths and 403 assembly constituencies across the state in groups of five.

The group will also give voters pamphlets chronicling work done under the Yogi Adityanath administration in the last five years.

Workers will migrate in three categories as part of the campaign: women contacts, social contacts and beneficiary contacts. The public relations campaigns aims at reaching out to a total of 3.5 crore voters.