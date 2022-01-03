Lucknow: After the announcement by Prime Minster Narendra Modi, the administering of Covid vaccines for youth aged between 15 and 18, commenced at the Lucknow Civil Hospital on Monday. Besides, 'day and night booths' have also been opened, wherein children will get vaccine in the night.

Speaking on the occasion, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said, "The country fought against Coronavirus under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Now, after the announcement by the prime minister, we have started inoculation for teenagers in the age group of 15 to 18 years."

Earlier, adults aged 18 and above were receiving the Covid jabs. Now, adolescents in the age bracket of 15 to 18 years are being immunised, said Yogi Adityanath.

In Uttar Pradesh, we fought against Covid Pandemic boldly. At least 2,150 booths have been made functional, where children aged between 15 and 18 years can take Covid jabs, said UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The transmissibility of Omicron, the new Covid variant, is very fast, but the new virus is not 'life-threatening'. But, even then, we should not lower our guard. We will have to remain alert and vigilant, said UP Chief Minister, adding, "At least 8 Omicron cases have been reported so far; in which three cases were found negative."

Also Read: India sees 181% weekly surge in Covid cases; 33,750 infections in 24 hours

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ajai Ghai said, "The Covid vaccination to teenagers in the age bracket of 15 to 18 years has begun. We have set up 30-50 booths in each district of Uttar Pradesh, for giving jabs to them."

Lucknow Immunisation Officer Dr MK Singh said, "The teenagers will be given Covid vaccine in the night also and, for this, we have established 'special day and night' booths for the purpose. Around 40 booths are running in Lucknow, in which three are special day and night booths."

UP has nearly 7.75 crore population in the age bracket of two to 18 years. Whereas, the teenagers aged between 15 and 18, are 1.40 crore and they are the eligible population to receive Covid vaccination.

The UP government has been working on two-pronged strategy, to administer Covid vaccines to children. Firstly, the vaccines will be supplied to fixed session sites, and depending upon 'sufficient availability of vaccines', camps will also be organised.