Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh became the state with the highest number of vaccinations in India, after crossing the 14 crore mark on Monday. Among these 14 crore people, 10.18 crore people have taken the first dose, while around 3.83 crore people have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination. While the Covid-19 cases in other countries are seeing a hike again, the Uttar Pradesh government has started prioritising vaccination again. 69% of Uttar Pradesh's above 18 population has been fully vaccinated so far. Subeha in Uttar Pradesh has the highest percentage of the vaccinated population in the country.

The vaccination drives in Subeha have been restarted by distributing the areas into clusters for better management. The second dose vaccination is being prioritised and is being executed by setting booths, camps as well as door to door vaccination drives. On Monday, the process was resumed at a total of 13,622 centres, among which 13,554 are government centres and 68 are private centres. The count of vaccinations recorded as of Monday morning was around 5,000.

Statistically, among the 69% vaccinated population, around 25.78% have received the second dose.

Initially, the state vaccinated around 4-5 lakh people per day. Further since June, the goal was raised to 6 lakh doses per day and increased again to 8 lakh per day after June 21. By the end of June, Uttar Pradesh had thus vaccinated a total of 1 crore people in 24 days. In July, the goal was set to 10 lakh doses per day but couldn't be accomplished due to a shortage of vaccinations at the centre.

However, the pace was caught up in August after on spot vaccination was introduced through camps on August 3. Around 29.5 lakh people got vaccinated during this drive. Further by 16th August, after the independence day, the number shot up to 23.67 lakh vaccinations.

27th August was declared as the 'Big Vaccination Day', and over 11,000 vaccination centres were set up on this eve. A record of 30.68 lakh doses were made at this point. The goal for August was set at 2 crore, but only 55 lakh vaccinations could be completed. The UP government now looks forward to achieving a greater score in November, while it continues to have the highest percentage of the vaccinated population in India.