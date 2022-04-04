New Delhi: Using Aadhaar for authenticating the voter identity is not mandatory, Minister of State (MoS), Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in Rajya Sabha on Monday answering a question on whether there are provisions to prevent the misuse of the linkage between Aadhaar and Voter ID.

The MoS, in a written reply, stated that as per the proposed amendment in the election laws, Aadhaar is considered to be one of the options for authenticating the identity of voters. "The proposed amendment in the election laws vide the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 places Aadhaar as one of the options for authenticating the identity of voters," stated Chandrasekhar.

"The Aadhaar platform prevents fraudulent voters from entering the voter rolls. It is understood that using Aadhaar for authenticating the voter identity is not mandatory," he added. He further stated that the legal provisions of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 for the governance of Aadhaar data are followed as per law.

The Minister said that there is a robust legal and technology platform for ensuring that the Aadhaar platform is used for the purposes for which its data was collected. "Electoral roll is prepared under the superintendence, direction and control of the Election Commission of India, as established under the Constitution," he added.

