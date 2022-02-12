New Delhi: In a major initiative to further strengthen the government's fight against Maoists, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appealed to the citizens to condemn the violent and brutal atrocities being perpetrated by Maoists, through social media.

"Condemn the violent and brutal atrocities being perpetrated by the CPI(Maoists) and other LWE groups on innocent civilians in any available forum including the social media," the Home Ministry said through its website.

In a section called "Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), the Home Ministry emphasized sensitizing fellow countrymen to the dangers of the "outdated, failed and deeply flawed Maoists ideology to the nation-building process."

"Learn to recognize the propaganda war unleashed against the Indian State by the Maoist Front Organisation and Maoist ideology as well as sympathizers....," the MHA said.

Highlighting the major problems for the government in combating Maoist insurgency, the MHA said that Maoist insurgent was not viewed as a serious internal security problem for a long time.

"Over the years, the Maoists have managed to entrench themselves in remote and inaccessible tribal pockets in a few States...the state institutions of governance also withdrew gradually from such areas, resulting in a security and development vacuum," the MHA said.

The Ministry further said that more than 100 Bns of CAPF and a number of CoBRA teams are deployed in LWE affected States. ..This suited the Maoists, who have set up some form of a rudimentary parallel system of administration in these areas...," the MHA said.

Further elaborating the links of Maoists with other organizations, the MHA said that the Maoists have close fraternal ties with many northeast insurgent groups. "Maoists have also frequently expressed their solidarity with the J&K terrorist groups...the Maoists have close links with foreign Maoists organization in the Philippines, Turkey, etc," the MHA said.

The Ministry, however, informed that Maoists related incidents have been decreasing in the country. The Ministry has recently informed in the Parliament that the geographical areas of Maoists related violence have been decreased across the country with only 46 districts reporting LWE related violence in 2021 as compared to 96 districts in 2010.

Talking over the issue, former director-general of Border Security Force (BSF) Prakash Singh hailed MHA's initiative asserting that the use of social media will definitely yield positive results in the government's fight against Maoists.

"In fact, during the last few years, Maoist-related violence has also decreased in the country. This shows that in addition to the tough action against Maoists, the other different initiatives are also bringing positive results," said Singh.