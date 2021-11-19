Bengaluru: Prof Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, said India will become a financial superpower if it uses Artificial Intelligence to digitize its vast farm sector. Schwab while virtually addressing at the plenary session of the Bengaluru Tech Summit- 2021 on Friday, said, "India has the technological capability and prowess to propel the agricultural sector into the digital world,"

The world is witnessing the fourth industrial revolution and the accessibility of Internet services and it's speed will play a major role in it. However, he regretted that in India at least 50 percent of citizens do not have access to the Internet. He called upon the Indian government including Karnataka to give importance to bridging this digital gap.

Prof Schwab said, "World Economic Forum has been working with telecom companies to bring technologies and their businesses closer. 35 million new jobs are likely to be generated by 2025 as a result of this industrial revolution all over the world, adding that, India should not let go of this opportunity."

He said there is a need for another green revolution in the world with zero carbon emissions and also the world needs to ensure that new discoveries are made in this direction swiftly.

In his address at Bengaluru Tech Summit- 2021, Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari said in the wake of the Covid pandemic hitting the economy, India needs to really act swiftly by training youngsters with skillsets on a war footing to make them job-ready. He said "the pandemic has necessitated a hybrid work culture in offices and there is a need to work around making it an acceptable norm."