Hyderabad: An electric bike suddenly caught fire in the Hosur area of ​​Tamil Nadu. The bike owner and the locals tried to douse the flames. Though the fire initially subsided, the vehicle exploded with a loud noise after a few minutes. Watering usually puts off flames. But, the vehicle got gutted in the incident, shocking onlookers. This led to a debate as to how to put out the fire in an electric vehicle.

Experts warn that under no circumstances water should be used to contain fires in electric vehicles. It has been analyzed that the chemical reaction that occurs in the batteries of EVs when water is sprayed is likely to increase the severity of the accident. Electric cars and bikes are usually powered by lithium-ion batteries. Manufacturing defects and faulty packaging lead to battery overheating. Organic-based electrolytes in EV batteries can also cause fires due to internal chemical reactions. When doused with water, hydrogen gas and lithium hydroxide are generated. Due to the flammable nature of hydrogen gas, the vehicle may explode. EV experts say that only ABC powder should be used to extinguish fires in EVs. ABC powder forms a layer when sprayed on the EV battery, preventing further damage.

The powder is currently being sold in different parts of the city, mainly in the Raniganj area. It is also available on e-commerce sites. It is similar to the portable fire cylinders found on the walls of commercial buildings and offices. The price starts from Rs 1,000 per two kg powder. Usually, the powder is a pale yellow, mixed with mono ammonium phosphate.

"Fires in electric vehicles have not yet been analyzed by the department. Water should not be used to put out the fire. ABC powder can be used. Dry sand can be tossed on the fire if ABC powder is unavailable. Wet sand should not be used," said Srinivasa Reddy, District Fire Officer, Hyderabad. Using water to douse flames in EVs is dangerous. The vehicle can explode due to internal chemical reactions. At present, the only solution is to use ABC powder, opined Arun Shreyas, CEO of RACEnergy.

