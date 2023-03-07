Hyderabad: In a press release issued Tuesday, the Consulate General Hyderabad announced that the United States is opening a state-of-the-art $340 million consulate building in Nanakramguda which will be operational from March 20. The move represents a tangible investment by the United States in growing the US-India Strategic Partnership, it said.

Ahead of the move, the US Consulate General Hyderabad also announced changes for Consular services. As mentioned in the press release, the US Consulate General in Hyderabad will officially begin operations at its new facility, located in Nanakramguda, from 8:30 am on January 20. The consulate will cease its current operations at the Paigah Palace starting at 12 pm on March 15, it added. The consulate will therefore be closed to the public from 12 pm on March 15 to 8:30 am on March 20.

The press release also laid out contact details for US citizens who might need to avail of services during the time that the office remains closed. US citizens who require emergency consular services between now and March 20 should call +91 040 4033 8300, the press release read. US citizens with non-emergency consular questions are encouraged to email HydACS@state.gov, it added.

It further said that the visa applicants who have a visa interview scheduled between now and March 15 should go to Paigah Palace for their interviews. Visa applicants who have a visa interview scheduled on or after March 23 should go to the US Consulate’s new facility in Nanakramguda, it said.

All other visas services – including biometrics appointments, “dropbox” appointments (interview waiver), and passport pickup – will continue to take place at the Visa Application Center (VAC), located at the Lower Concourse, HITEC City Metro Station in Madhapur, the press release said. It also asked the customers to head to its social media handles and official websites to find out more about its location shift to Nanakramguda.