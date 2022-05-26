New Delhi: US special envoy on Afghanistan Thomas West on Thursday called on Afghanistan's top leader Dr. Abdullah Abdullah in New Delhi. "A real pleasure to see Afghan leader @DrabdullahCE today after many months. Welcome Taliban’s good decision to let him see family and return", Thomas West said in a tweet.

Both the leaders discussed issues critical to Afghanistan’s future and relations with the international community. Emphasized the need for the political process, human rights abuses, women’s essential role in society, humanitarian situation, and terrorism threats. "Look forward to continuing dialogue with other Afghan leaders and thinkers in the coming days", West said in another tweet.

West is on a visit to India. He met Joint Secretary J.P. Singh in the Ministry of External Affairs and held detailed discussions on Afghanistan policy in New Delhi on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, West wrote, “Many thanks to @MEAIndia Joint Secretary J.P. Singh for hosting me and my team for detailed discussions on Afghanistan policy yesterday in New Delhi."

He commended India for bringing enormous capability in helping the people of Afghanistan with humanitarian assistance. West praised India for working towards protecting the Afghan people with aid to the country. The special representative expressed his intent to stand with India and other nations who are striving towards this shared goal of supporting the Afghan people.

"India is providing critical humanitarian aid, has interests to protect, and brings enormous capability and experience to support the Afghan people. We’ll continue to partner with India and others in the region to advance shared goals,” the US special envoy tweeted.

Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, India has remained steadfast in providing the necessary humanitarian aid to the Afghan people to deal with the precarious situation. It is pertinent to note that India has also announced that it will send 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan overland through Pakistan.

Meanwhile, an Indian delegation led by NSA Ajit Doval is to reach the Tajikistan capital Dushanbe today for Dushanbe Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. This is the 4th edition of the security dialogue taking place. The last one happened in Delhi last year. The main dialogue will take place on Friday.

India has been voicing its concern regarding the situation in Afghanistan in various international forums including the UN Security Council, and Human Rights Council.