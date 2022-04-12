New Delhi: The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Monday, said that the United States is monitoring some concerning developments on human rights violations in India by some government, police, and prison officials. In his opening remarks during the joint press briefing after the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue, Blinken said, "We are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India, including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police, and prison officials." However, he did not provide any other details.

“We share a commitment to our democratic values, such as protecting human rights. We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values,” Blinken said. It is pertinent to note that India has time and again criticised the foreign governments for allegations against India of human rights abuse. Meanwhile, India's foreign minister Dr Jaishankar, while addressing the media at the joint press briefing said that the discussions during the India US 2+2 ministerial have helped the two countries to strategize on mitigating the volatility and unpredictability that the world is currently experiencing.

He noted that the discussions have also encouraged the two countries to think together on long-term challenges, especially in the Indo-Pacific. "It has energized our collaborative endeavours to build what is emerging as a key bilateral relationship of our times," he said. India, he said, is working towards mitigating global volatility and unpredictability.

He told reporters that India has already provided humanitarian relief to Ukraine and some of its neighbours. He informed the gathering at Washington DC that a shipment of medicines will be delivered very soon to Kyiv.

