New York: Mikey Hothi, son of Punjabi parents, has been unanimously elected as the 117th Mayor of Lodi, Northern California. He became the first Sikh to hold this position. Hothi previously served as deputy mayor under Mayor Mark Chandler. Hothi will serve a two-year term as the city's mayor. He shall preside over the meetings of the Common Council and serve as the executive officer of the city.

After being sworn in this month, Hothi tweeted, 'I am honored to be sworn in as the 117th Mayor of the City of Lodi'. The Lodi Times quoted Hothi as saying that everyone came to Lodi because they realized it was a safe family town. This city has great education, great people, great culture, great values ​​and just hard working people. I am proud to represent this community.

Hothi, who graduated from Tokay High School in 2008, said growing up in the city was a challenge, especially after 9/11, when many Muslims and Sikhs experienced needless persecution.

The Lodi Times reported that his family was also instrumental in establishing the Sikh temple on Armstrong Road. He was first elected to Lodhi Municipal Council from District 5 in November 2020. Lodi is a city located in San Joaquin County, California with an estimated population of 67,021 as of the 2021 census.