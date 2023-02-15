Washington: Four Russian military aircraft were detected and intercepted by the United States North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) over the Alaska Air Defence Identification Zone on February 13, Fox News reported.

"The Alaskan Region of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted four Russian aircraft entering and operating within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ)," the NORAD said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Describing it as a "routine" incident, NORAD dispatched two F-16 fighter jets to intercept the Russian aircraft, which included a TU-95 BEARH-H and SU-35 fighter jet. NORAD also dispatched two F-35A fighters, an E-3 Sentry, and two KC-135 Stratotankers to assist. In a statement, NORAD said that Russian activity in the North American ADIZ "occurs regularly" and is not considered a "threat."

"Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace. This Russian activity in the North American ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat, nor is the activity seen as provocative. NORAD had anticipated this Russian activity, and as a result of our planning, was prepared to intercept it," NORAD said in a statement.

As per the news report, Russian aircraft have been intercepted in the North American ADIZ six to seven times a year since 2007. Earlier in September, two Russian maritime patrol aircraft were detected and tracked off the coasts of Alaska and Canada, as per the Fox News report. A Russian surveillance plane entered the Alaska ADIZ in August. The latest incursion comes amid tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine war. (ANI)