New Delhi: The US 2022 National Security Strategy, which was released on Wednesday called India the world's largest democracy and the United States ally in the Indo-Pacific region stated that the United States and India will work together, bilaterally and multilaterally, to support their shared vision of a "free and open" Indo-Pacific. It further stated that the decade will witness the competition between "Democracies and Autocracies" in an apparent reference to Russia and China.

“We will deepen our cooperation with democracies and other like-minded states. From the Indo-Pacific Quad (Australia, India, Japan, United States) to the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council, from AUKUS (Australia, United Kingdom, United States) to I2-U2 (India, Israel, UAE, United States), we are creating a latticework of strong, resilient, and mutually reinforcing relationships that prove democracies can deliver for their people and the world,” stated the report.

As for the creation of QUAD and AUKUS, which was called by China as the creation of small anti-Chinese blocks to contain its rise in the region, primarily in the Indo-Pacific and South China Sea, it said that "The Quad and AUKUS will also be critical to addressing regional challenges, and we will further reinforce our collective strength by weaving our allies and partners closer together—including by encouraging tighter linkages between likeminded Indo-Pacific and European countries."

“Our intelligence relationships with our allies are a strategic asset that will increasingly factor in to our competition with our rivals, especially in technological competition,” it added. While it is worthy to note here that New Delhi's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has not been in line with the Western block as India continues to import Russian oil at cheaper rates, joined Russia led 'Vostok' military drills which included China as well in August and the abstained several times from voting at the United Nations criticizing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Calling China and Russia its biggest rivals in the Geopolitical balance, US Security Strategy report said that "The PRC is the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it. Beijing has ambitions to create an enhanced sphere of influence in the Indo-Pacific and to become the world’s leading power."

Also Read: China accuses US of 'Cold War thinking' in security strategy

"Beijing is using its technological capacity and increasing influence over international institutions to create more permissive conditions for its own authoritarian model, and to mold global technology use and norms to privilege its interests and values. Beijing frequently uses its economic power to coerce countries...", it added.

The US’ security strategy also pointed to the fact that Beijing is investing in its military, ”rapidly modernizing” it, and making it “increasingly capable in the Indo-Pacific”, and ensuring it was “growing in strength and reach globally — all while seeking to erode U.S. alliances in the region and around the world”.

Washington has charted out a three-pronged strategy to deal with China — to invest, to align and to compete. The white paper released by the US also mentiones the human rights situation in Xinjiang and emphasis that the Biden administration will continue to uphold the principles of human rights and will not hesitate to condemn China’s iron hand control.

Interestingly, India a couple of days back abstained on a UNHRC resolution on human rights situation in Xinjiang but on the same front, India voted with the European Union on Afghanistan in UNHRC. "We have an abiding interest in maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is critical to regional and global security and prosperity and a matter of international concern and attention. We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side, and do not support Taiwan independence", said US National Security Strategy report.

Also Read: Putin suggests turning Turkey into gas hub for Europe

"We remain committed to our one China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances. And we will uphold our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act to support Taiwan’s self-defense and to maintain our capacity to resist any resort to force or coercion against Taiwan", it added.

Calling Russia's attack on Ukraine that it did not come out of the blue, the US said that it was "preceded by Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine, its military intervention in Syria, its longstanding efforts to destabilize its neighbors using intelligence and cyber capabilities, and its blatant attempts to undermine internal democratic processes in countries across Europe, Central Asia, and around the world."

It further stated that "Russia has also interfered brazenly in U.S. politics" adding that it "worked to sow divisions among the American people." "Putin’s war has profoundly diminished Russia’s status vis-a-vis China and other Asian powers such as India and Japan. Moscow’s soft power and diplomatic influence have waned, while its efforts to weaponize energy have backfired. The historic global response to Russia’s war against Ukraine sends a resounding message that countries cannot enjoy the benefits of global integration while trampling on the core tenets of the UN Charter", it said.