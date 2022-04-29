Hyderabad: U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia Lindsey W. Ford, arrived in Hyderabad on Friday, to visit the Tata-Lockheed Martin Aerospace Limited facility in the city. During the day, Ford also attended a roundtable at Telangana startup incubator T-Hub. Entrepreneurs from various sectors such as aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and software took part in the conference.

“Tata Advanced Systems’ partnerships with U.S. firms such as Lockheed, Boeing, and GE - along with the presence of other U.S. firms like Honeywell Aerospace, and Pratt & Whitney - have created a thriving environment for the aerospace and defense industry in Telangana," said U.S. Consul General Joel Reifman.

Reifman also said that the visit highlights the strength of the emerging tech sector in Hyderabad. "This visit also highlights the strength of Hyderabad’s emerging tech sector and the Telangana Government’s instrumental role in supporting startups, as well as the defense ties that are contributing to the U.S.-India partnership," he said.

Ford serves as the principal advisor to senior leadership within the U.S. Department of Defense for all policy matters pertaining to the development and implementation of defense strategies and plans for South and Southeast Asia. Ford attended the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi before arriving in Hyderabad.

