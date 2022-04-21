Varanasi: Amid heightened security, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in India, Patricia A Lacina along with her family visited the famous Sarnath temple in Varanasi on Wednesday. The temple houses the site where Gautam Buddha is believed to have preached his first sermon.

During her visit to the Dhamekh Stupa in Sarnath, Lacina learnt about the life of Lord Buddha and Buddhism. She and her family were welcomed as per tradition on their arrival at Sarnath. Accompanied by a four-member American team, Lacina also visited the archaeological complex where they were traditionally welcomed by Assistant Superintending Archaeologist Abdul Arif.

Later, the Deputy Ambassador circumambulated the Ashoka Lat, the ruins of the ancient Moolgandha Kuti Buddhist temple and the Dhamekh Stupa on the premises. At Moolgandha Kuti Buddhist Temple, Lacina learnt about the history of the paintings made on the walls of the temple -- from the birth of Buddha to Mahaparinirvana.

Also read: Mauritius PM accorded warm welcome in Varanasi, to meet Governor and CM Yogi