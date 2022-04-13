Hyderabad: An internal inquiry of the US embassy found that candidates are submitting fake documents for jobs abroad. They have thoroughly scrutinized the experience certificates, and educational and bank balance documents. The authenticity of the documents is also being checked, bringing to light several counterfeits.

During the visa interview, the authorities are slapping the candidates with evidence collected to prove that the candidate has submitted forged documents. Cory Thomas, assistant regional security officer, lodged a complaint at Chanakyapuri police station, Delhi against candidates who provided fake documents and interviewed at the US Embassy in Delhi between March 24 and April 8.

Based on the complaint, the police filed a case against the candidates, consultancies, and suspected agents from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (AP).

Earlier, a candidate from Hyderabad applied for a non-immigrant student visa. During the application processing, he said that he was working as a marketing executive at Vertex Netcom Solutions in Erragadda with a salary of Rs 18,000 per month. He provided an internship letter from the same company and a passbook from Godavari Urban Multistate Credit Co-operative Bank in Nanded, Maharashtra. He showed that he held a balance of Rs 24,17,110 in his account as of March 30.

However, he admitted that he had forged the documents during the visa interview at the US Embassy held on April 8. He said that he had never worked for Vertex‌ and that he paid Rs 3,000 to get the fake employment certificate. He further admitted that he had given Rs 20,000 each to Ravi and Narsing to get counterfeited bank balance documents.

Similarly, another candidate from Warangal, mentioned that he had been working as an engineer in Softech Computers since September 2017. He also said that a loan of Rs 25 lakh was sanctioned from the Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank and that he had Rs 25,02,500 in his account. However, during the visa interview held on April 5, he admitted that he did not work at Soft Tech. He told the authorities that Madhumita Dande, director of Softech, Hanumakonda, had provided the experience certificate for Rs 5,000.

In a similar fashion, one candidate from Hasanparthy of Warangal Urban claimed to have completed a Python course from Softech Computers. In an investigation by the consulate, it was revealed that the certificate he had provided was forged. When probed, he admitted to the interviewer that he had paid Rs 4,000 to Softech director Madhumita Dande for the fake certificate.

Also Read: Primary school teacher sacked for using forged documents to secure job