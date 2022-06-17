Devanahalli(Karnataka): A US citizen was held at Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday for carrying live ammunition that is generally used inside a cowboy assault rifle in his baggage. He was not allowed to board his AirAsia India flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata which had a 5.55 pm departure.

Benjamin Daniel Hughes was part of a team of 15 people heading for an official meeting in Kolkata. Though he claimed to have a valid gun license, he did not have the necessary documents required to carry ammunition inside an airport or flight under rules applicable for airports in India.

Security sources said, "During baggage screening checks, one live ammunition of caliber 30.30 mm was detected in the baggage of Benjamin Daniel Hughes USA national, who was to travel to Kolkata by Flight No. I5-592." He was taken to the airport police. Further investigations and legal formalities are on in this connection, they said.

Also read: Bullet shells found from Indian cricket team bus in Chandigarh

At the airport police station, Hughes was heard telling cops that the bullet belonged to his .30-30 cowboy gun (.30-30 Winchester) which he used for hunting purposes, maybe two years ago. He added that he had no clue the bullet was inside his bag.

Strangely, the bullet in the same bag was not detected when he took an international flight to India but was detected during the domestic leg. AirAsia India did not want to comment on the issue. (With agency inputs)