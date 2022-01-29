Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Following the death of the Gujarati family on the US-Canada border, police in the state are investigating the nexus of agents who are allegedly sending people abroad illegally. The Gujarati family of four died of extreme cold in Manitoba on the US-Canada border on January 19.

The deceased were identified as Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, 39, his wife Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, 37, daughter Vihangi 11, and son Dharmik, 3. The family had perilously walked over 10 kilometres in minus 35 degrees and were trying to enter the United States. They were originally from the Dhinguncha village of Kalol in Gujarat.

US authorities charged a US man with human trafficking after the family were found dead. According to reports, the family got separated from the group of 18 people and were probably caught in a blizzard, resulting in their tragic death. The situation came to light only when the group was intercepted by authorities and one of them was found to be carrying a backpack with baby supplies, although there was no infant among them.

The Gujarat Criminal Investigation Department is probing whether the four members of a family from the state had taken the help of local agents.

Agents guarantee jobs in malls and motels

Sources say that a nexus of agents and touts in Gujarat make millions by sending people abroad illegally, guaranteeing them jobs in shopping malls or motels. The nexus deals in fake passports and visas as they trap people desirous of working abroad either legally or illegally.

After the Manitoba incident, the Gujarat government is in action mode and the case has been handed over to CID Crime. While the entire case is being investigated by the authorities of the United States and Canada, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Gujarat CID-Crime has been given the task to unearth the network of agents active in Gujarat, said Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia.

"As of now, the Gujarat police is not in the picture in the overall investigation. However, we have asked the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit to look into this issue. We know that a majority who migrate to other countries from here usually take the legal route. We will take action against agents if we find their involvement (in illegal immigration racket)," said Bhatia.

He said as of now it was not clear whether the deceased travelled to Canada illegally or after obtaining a legal tourist visa. "Since the family of four have died, we do not know whether they travelled to Canada illegally or through legal tourist visa. The AHTU will also inquire into this aspect," the DGP said.

The seven arrested on the US-Canada border, according to reports, are also from Gujarat. DGP Bhatia and his team are looking to uncover the entire net of agents and their modus operandi.

