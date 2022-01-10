New Delhi: Ahead of the hearing on the petition seeking an investigation into PM Narendra Modi's security lapse in Punjab last week, some Supreme Court advocates received an automated call from Sikhs for Justice - a designated terrorist organisation in the USA - saying that the organisation takes full responsibility for the security lapse of the PM on his way to Ferozepur political rally.

"This is a message from the Sikhs for Justice General Council from the USA, and we take the responsibility for blocking Modi in Punjab." the person speaking over the call declared. The call further asked the Supreme Court judges 'to not to help the Modi regime and file cases against PM's party for killing the Punjab Sikh Farmers,' while recalling all the injustices done to the Sikh Community in the past.

"You should remember the 1984 Sikh Genocide. You could not find and punish even one killer back then. You are also quiet over the death of thousands of Sikh farmers. If you help Modi again today, it will be the most disgraceful act that will be committed by you," the call said, referring to the Supreme Court judges.

The court had taken up the matter for hearing today and has ordered the formation of a committee to probe into the matter. As informed by CJI NV Ramana earlier, the committee will comprise of a former SC judge who will head this committee, with DGP Chandigarh, IG NIA and Registrar General and Additional DG Intelligence Bureau as the members of this committee.