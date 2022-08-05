New Delhi: India has offered to sell 18 Tejas fighter jets to Malaysia, the Government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday adding that Argentina, Australia, Egypt, the United States, Indonesia, and the Philippines were also interested in the single-engine jet. The information was shared by Minister of State (MoS), Defence Ajay Bhatt on Friday in a written reply.

"Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a Defence PSU under the Ministry of Defence responded to a Request for Information (RFI) received from Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), Malaysia in February 2019 for LCA class aircraft," stated Bhatt.

He further stated that subsequently, HAL responded in October 2021, to a Request For Proposal (RFP) issued by Malaysia for 18 Aircraft adding that the defense PSU offered the twin seater variant of Tejas to Malaysia. "Other countries which have evinced interest in LCA aircraft are: Argentina, Australia, Egypt, USA, Indonesia, and the Philippines", said the Minister.

Asked whether the government proposes to manufacture stealth fighter jets, Bhatt said " Yes. The autonomous flying wing technology demonstrator has been successfully tested by DRDO. Further, the desired information is sensitive in nature and its disclosure is not in the interest of National Security."