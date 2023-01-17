Mumbai: Model and TV actress Urfi Javed, who has recently been in the headlines for her controversial clothing choices, has urged the Mumbai Police to provide her with security claiming that her life is in danger. The request came after BJP leader Chitra Wagh expressed displeasure over Urfi Javed's clothes, and the matter escalated leading to a heated argument between the two.

Javed reached out to the Women's Commission to lodge a complaint against Wagh. Against this backdrop, Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the Women's Commission, took cognizance of the matter and in a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, requested to provide security to Urfi. The letter also demands an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the officials in the matter.

In the complaint that Urfi Javed filed at the Women's Commission, she said, "I am working in the fashion and cinema industry. My lifestyle and appearance are professionally essential for me. In spite of this, Chitra Kishore Wagh has publicly threatened to beat me up for her own political gain and to gain personal fame by complaining about it. I might be attacked. This creates an unsafe environment for me and I cannot move freely. I therefore request security arrangements for myself."

Following the initial argument between Javed and Wagh, the latter had also lodged a complaint at the police station. Accordingly, Urfi attended the police station. After that, Urfi Javed filed a complaint in this regard with the Women's Commission, expressing fear that her life was in danger. BJP leader Chitra Wagh has threatened to beat me for political selfishness. Urfi has said that I can be fatally attacked at any time.

In the letter written to the police official, Chakankar wrote that the Indian Constitution gives the right of free movement to every Indian citizen. Feeling unsafe in a city like Mumbai is a serious matter. She further instructed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to take immediate action in the matter and submit the Action Taken Report to the State Commission for Women.