Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a campaign for urban local body elections. Due to Covid guidelines, he started his campaign through a video conference.

At Koundampalayam, while addressing the crowd through video conferencing Stalin said, "Due to the Covid spread, this campaign is happening through the video conference. I'm glad that the campaign started on the birth anniversary of Narayanasamy Naidu."

The DMK government has provided free electricity for agriculture, waiver of agriculture loans, fair price for farm produce and recognition of agriculture, he reminded.

"People voted for our party as they have faith in our party, and within five years we will implement all the promises given in the election manifesto. While one year also we have implemented most of them."

He appealed to the voters in Coimbatore to vote for the DMK as they did in the Assembly polls. He will campaign at Salem on Monday. Urban local body elections were announced on January 26 and polls will be conducted on Feb 19.