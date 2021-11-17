Agartala: The CPM in Tripura has sought a clarification from the State Election Commission on the release of the PMAY funds by the government of Tripura when the model code of conduct was in vogue, which was imposed due to civic body elections in the state.

In a letter to the State Election Commissioner ML Dey, the CPM state committee secretary Jitendra Chowdhury alleged that Prime Minister of the country was directly involved in the violation of model code of conduct.

“With much fanfare the programme of releasing the first installment of PMAY funds has been conducted virtually by the Prime Minister and in the presence of a group of Cabinet Ministers of the state on November 14. The beneficiaries of this scheme include people of both rural as well as urban areas where urban bodies elections are in the process. In any state election, the model code of conduct formulated by the Election Commission of India is followed in spirit and letter.

Sharing the rules of the Para 6 of Section VII under caption ‘Party in Power’ of MCC, Jitendra wrote, “Thus the release of PMAY funds in the midst of an urban election in the state clearly violates sub-rule (a) of section VII of MCC and the Prime Minister of the country was directly involved in the violation."

He said that for fairness of election abiding by the MCC, the government should have avoided the date by advancing the programme earlier than declaration of urban body polls in the state.

"But the government intentionally opted to hold this programme in the poll period to garner electoral benefit by releasing funds of the scheme. Now that the violation of code has already been committed by the government, the democratic-minded people of the state are eager to know whether the government sought your permission for launching this programme of the release of the PMAY fund. If that was not done, then will you seek an explanation from the government about such blatant violation of code on the part of the government”, Chowdhury wrote.



