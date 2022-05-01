Srinagar: A top Army officer has said that 120-130 terrorists were waiting at the cross-border training camps to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir.

“About 120-130 terrorists across the border are waiting for the opportunity to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir, but military operations on the LoC have been foiling such attempts,” General Officer Commanding of the Army's 15 Corps, General DP Pandey said during a program in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

The GoC accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists. He said the Army's “strong 'anti-infiltration grid” has thwarted many infiltration efforts. The GoC further said that militancy was “eradicated in Shopian district with the help of locals”. General Pandey also encouraged martial arts players at the Shopian function.

Also read: People should not worry, situation under control in J&K: Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey