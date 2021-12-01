Uttar Pradesh: Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay, Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) for his alleged involvement in the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2021(UPTET 2021) paper leak.

The arrest comes a day after Upadhyay has been suspended by the UP government holding him accountable for conducting the examination and the lapses there of. He was taken in for questioning by the STF. He joins the list of more than two dozen accused arrested by the STF in connection with paper leak.

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kishore said Upadhyay has been arrested by the STF after interrogation. "We will not spare anyone involved in the paper leak case," he added.

The suspension order issued by the government notes that there is prima facie against Upadhyay on not maintaining the standards of the examination, and failing to adhere to the high standards of confidentiality.

The action of the Secretary in cancelling the exam citing paper leak, hours before they were scheduled to begin, has brought ill repute to the state government, it said.

It claimed that the leak stands testimony to the fact that Upadhyay has failed to conduct the exam smoothly. "Therefore, he is suspended," it added.

STF had also arrested Rai Anoop Prasad the director of the RSM FINSERV Ltd from Noida, which has been awarded the tender for printing the TET question papers.

More than 20 lakh aspirants had registered for UPTET scheduled on November 28. It was called off after reports of the question paper leak.

Earlier on Tuesday, the STF also busted a solver's gang racket in Kannauj with the arrest of one Suarabh. Saurabh who himself is preparing for competitive examination in Kanpur. A graduate in BSc, Saurabh has worked in a Noida-based mobile firm. Two others part of his network are still at large.

Also read: TET paper leak case: UP special task force arrests owner of printing press