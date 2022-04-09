Azamgarh: The authorities have booked the 22 persons accused of denting the sanctity of the UPTET examination 2021 under the Gangster Act. The accused which includes three women were arrested in January during a bid to provide solved answer sheets to their clients.

District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi took action under the Gangster Act against the 22 accused arrested for attempting to cheat in the TET exam. It has been said that gang leader Arvind Gupta, a resident of Qutubmiya's gate Rajdwara police station Kotwali Rampur, along with his colleagues has worked to ruin the future of meritorious students of the state.



The accused include principals and teachers of many schools with sources saying the gang has created fear and panic among the people.

