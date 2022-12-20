New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A Ghaziabad girl student allegedly died by suicide upset that a youth uploaded her video on social media. Police recovered the body of the eleven year old girl student from the room of her house situated at a locality in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday night. Police said the victim died by suicide.

"A youth had uploaded her video a few days ago on a social media site. She was upset over the incident," police added.

DCP Indirapuram, Swatantra Kumar Singh, giving information about the case, said, "After the receipt of information by Khoda police in Ghaziabad that a girl student had died by suicide, a police team was sent to the spot immediately. The body was taken into custody and after carrying out necessary legal formalities."

The officer further said that an FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the father of the deceased stating that a video clip was in circulation on social media for quite some time and it was the handiwork of a youth. We have constituted a police team to arrest the person mentioned in the FIR. Raids are on to arrest the culprit, he added.

The father of the deceased girl also mentioned in the FIR that his daughter was quite upset about the video in circulation and this led to her daughter's death by suicide," the DCP said quoting the FIR.