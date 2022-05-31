Kolhapur: In an inspiring story, a 26-year-old youth from Siddhanerli village in Kagal taluka of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra who lost both his parents when he was young has cleared the UPSC examination the results of which were declared on Monday. Swapnil Tukaram Mane was smart at studies since childhood. Accordingly, he had taken admission to B Tech.

However, his mother Vaishali Mane passed away suddenly in 2006, followed by his father Tukaram Mane in 2018. Tukaram had a small carpet business in Kolhapur. The demise of the parents did not deter Mane from pursuing his long cherished dream of making it to the UPSC with his determination finally paying off. Swapnil's primary and secondary education took place in the village itself.

He then completed his Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from ICRE College, Gargoti. He later did his B.Tech from a college in Pune. Swapnil had been preparing for the UPSC exams in Pune for the last three years after his B.Tech. In the results announced on Monday, he is ranked 578th in the country. In Swapnil's family, he has grandparents, and a younger sister Snehal. Another sister Pragya is married.

Swapnil has been participating in oratory competitions since childhood. He has been honoured in many places to this day. He was also invited to various college programs.

Also read: UPSC topper Shruti Sharma credits her success to 'extremely supportive parents'